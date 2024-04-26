Milk Street Chocolate Cakes

Two types of chocolate cakes are featured, from a special-occasion dessert and to a quick one-bowl affair. First, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges make Chocolate-Hazelnut Cream Cake with a whipped ganache filling. Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri bakes a gooey-centered Swedish “Sticky” Chocolate Cake, topped with a Flavored Whipped Cream.