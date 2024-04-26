The Turkish Kitchen

Christopher Kimball visits Ana Sortun at her restaurant Oleana to learn a recipe for Turkish stuffed flatbreads. Back in the kitchen, he prepares Spinach and Cheese Gözleme by folding Yufka flatbreads around a savory, three-cheese filling. Then, Milk Street cooks make Turkish Tomato and Onion Salad with Olive Oil and Pomegranate Molasses and Rib-Eye Steaks with Rosemary and Pomegranate Molasses.