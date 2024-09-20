A Love Letter to the South

Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davisonweeknight-ready Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Milk Gravy. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for disposable utensils, and tasting expert Jack Bishop takes a deep dive into jarred peppers. Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of pimento cheese, and Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster creamy Pimento Mac and Cheese.