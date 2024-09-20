French-Inspired Dinner

Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Trout Amandine, and Toni Tipton-Martin discusses how Julia Child made French cuisine accessible in the US. Tasting expert Jack Bishop takes a deep dive into freshwater fish, and Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for bench scrapers. Ashley Moore makes host Bridget Lancaster elegant Lentilles du Puy with Spinach and Crème Fraîche.