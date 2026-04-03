Mesquite-Grilled Tacos Rasurados

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Latest Episodes
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All
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Cook's Country Season 18
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Cook's Country Season 17
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Cook's Country Season 16
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Cook's Country Season 15
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Cook's Country Season 14
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Cook's Country Season 13
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Cook's Country Season 12
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Cook's Country Season 11
Rillons, Cajun Meatball Fricassee
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs, Eggplant Spuckie; types of squash
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers