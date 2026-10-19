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Curious George

The Elephant Upstairs/Being Hundley

Season 1 Episode 28 | 23m 31s

George hears a loud thumping sound coming from the ceiling of their apartment and becomes convinced that the new upstairs neighbor has an elephant for a pet./George gets tired of being a monkey because monkeys have to clean their room, brush their teeth, and go to bed early. So he experiments with being a cat and a pigeon but decides that the best of all is to be a dog like Hundley.

Aired: 02/20/07 | Expires: 11/06/26
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
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Curious George
For the Birds/Curious George-asaurus
George loves to feed the birds but Jumpy keeps eating their seeds!/George organizes dinosaur bones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:31
Curious George
Auctioneer George/Sock Monkey Opera
George has one dollar to buy anything he wants./Betsy gets the chicken pox and can't see the opera.
Episode: S6 E3 | 24:28
Curious George
Curious George Takes a Vacation/Curious George and the One That Got Away
George decides the airport is a great place to spend vacation./George and Mr. Quint discover eels.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:31
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Curious George
Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
Episode: S13 E13 | 23:33
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27