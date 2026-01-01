Filmed at the historic Warner Theater in Washington, DC, this program honors recipients of the 27th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The 2014 honorees include the Hayden High School Robotics Team, Bernie Williams, Henry R. Munoz III, Zoe Saldaña, Rep. Ruben Hinojosa, Pepe Aguilar, Carlos Vives, and the 65th Infantry Regiment of the US Army “The Borinqueneers.”