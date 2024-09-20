It's nice to treat yourself and your loved ones to something special…and for Lidia, that means lobster night! Grilled Corn, Zucchini, and Tomato Salad is a fun and impressive way to serve veggies. Ethan comes over for a lesson on how to Eat Lobster Like Lidia. Then, it’s Spicy Lobster Linguine. Lidia reminds us that there’s nothing better than spoiling your loved ones and yourself!