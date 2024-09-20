Tried and True

Today it’s all about barbecue with an Italian twist! An American classic Four Cheese Baked Macaroni is packed with asparagus and peas. Miles swings by and learns how to make Lidia’s childhood drink, Cider Vinegar Spritz. And the star of the meal, a family favorite, Spicy Vinegar Ribs & Potatoes! Tune in and let’s make barbecue classics the Lidia way!