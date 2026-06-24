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Mini Docs

The accordion caretaker of New England

6m 25s

For years, Paul Ramunni has been collecting every variety of accordion, and the stories that come with them. Hundreds of accordions line nearly every surface of the New England Accordion Connection and Museum Company in the historic train station in North Canaan, Connecticut. Ramunni had a sudden premonition in his 50s and since then has collected 700 “canisters of joy.”

Aired: 06/24/26
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