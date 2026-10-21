Arizona - Abundance in the Desert

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Latest Episodes
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Pati travels Colorado to New Mexico, finding the Rio Grande and the lives it sustains.
In Montana and Wyoming, Pati meets people restoring language, land, and livelihood.
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.