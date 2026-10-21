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Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

New Mexico & Colorado - Life Along the Rio

Season 2 Episode 2 | 54m 32s

Pati journeys from Denver’s jazz-filled Five Points south into the New Mexico desert. Along the way, she picks up the Rio Grande near its source and follows it down. She finds music, farming, adobe building, and traditions that outlasted centuries.

Aired: 11/01/26 | Expires: 01/31/27
Support for PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA is provided by Marriott International, Wells Fargo, La Costeña, Visit Tucson, New Mexico Tourism, Casa Madero, Visit Albuquerque, Arizona Community Foundation, and Tourism Santa Fe.
Extras
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