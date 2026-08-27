The Desert's Treasures

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Latest Episodes
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All
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 15
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 14
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
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Sonora
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Sinaloa
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Pati steps back into prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto and a traditional ranch meal - cabrito.
From maguey fields to vineyards, Pati unveils new flavors and old traditions in central Coahuila.
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Pati visits Milpa Alta to harvest nopales and make mole, celebrating a tradition rooted in the land.
Pati visits a neighborhood healing from tragedy, then dances at a historic hall honoring its spirit.
Pati walks through her Jewish roots in Mexico City, reflecting on family, memory, and heritage.