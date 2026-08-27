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Pati's Mexican Table

The Desert's Treasures

Season 15 Episode 1502 | 27m 56s

The Coahuila Desert is a treasure trove that Pati explores piece by piece. A visit to Armando Guadiana's apple and quince orchard brings back a cherished childhood memory. Then she meets an eco-conscious young biologist, Jorge Madrazo, who takes her to Doña Vero's kitchen for her famous 'Dinoquesadillas,' but Pati discovers a charming local secret instead.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 2:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:20
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:06
Watch 2:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:55
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:10
Watch 2:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:21
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 2:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:01
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