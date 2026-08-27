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Pati's Mexican Table

Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks

Season 15 Episode 1503 | 27m 56s

Wonder is everywhere in the Coahuila desert. In a maguey field, Pati tastes the sweetest, freshest agave water. Then Sofía Ochoa invites her in for butters, cheeses, yogurts, and ancient wheat tortillas, all prepared from scratch on her ranch. In the Parras Valley, she visits Don Leo's vineyards and, for a moment, a gift from the desert makes Pati feel like a child again.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:00
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:39
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:06
Watch 2:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:55
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:10
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