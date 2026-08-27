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Pati's Mexican Table

From Dinosaurs to Cowboys

Season 15 Episode 1501 | 28m 01s

Pati begins in the city of Saltillo, going back to prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto, where scientists Regina González and Karina Lozano explain the delicate ecosystem that sustains life in Coahuila. Then she suits up for ranch life in a new cowboy outfit for a traditional cabrito lunch with Chef Juan Ramón Cardenas at his ranch.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:06
Watch 2:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:21
Watch 2:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:55
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:10
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:00
Watch 2:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:01
Watch 2:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Painted Oak Settee, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Painted Oak Settee, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:42
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Pati's Mexican Table
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Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:46
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Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:46
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Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:46
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Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:46
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Episode: S14 E1407 | 26:46
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Pati's Mexican Table
Rhythms of the City
Pati visits a neighborhood healing from tragedy, then dances at a historic hall honoring its spirit.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 26:46
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Pati walks through her Jewish roots in Mexico City, reflecting on family, memory, and heritage.
Episode: S14 E1409 | 26:46
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Pati meets a baker and an ice cream maker, uncovering the heart and passion behind their creations.
Episode: S14 E1408 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46