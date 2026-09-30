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Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves Best of Rome

57m 23s

In this one-hour special, we conquer Rome’s biggies — from the Colosseum, Forum, and Pantheon to St. Peter's Basilica and Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling at the Vatican. We ride bikes on ancient cobbles, ramble through dramatic ruins, meet the masters: from Michelangelo to Raphael to Bernini, join the pilgrims in an ancient ritual, feast like a Roman, and twinkle with the city after dark.

Aired: 09/30/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 2 Preview
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:29
Great Performances
"Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours" Preview
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Preview: S54 E3 | 0:29
Latest Episodes
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  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
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  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 25:35
Rick Steves' Europe
London: Yesterday and Today
Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Episode: S13 E1311 | 25:35
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
London: A Royal Tour
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Istanbul: Capital of Emperors and Sultans
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Paris of the Parisians
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Burgundy: Gourmet Barge Cruise
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 25:34
Watch 27:10
Rick Steves' Europe
Italy’s Highlights
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 27:10
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 24:56
Rick Steves' Europe
Kraków: Poland’s Historic Capital
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 24:56
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38