Extras
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Latest Episodes
All
Queen Nqwamary's search for her roots led her to a royal African lineage.
Tank Ball explores the history of second lines in New Orleans.
This episode expands the definition of ritual into communication.
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Join Tank Ball as she explores the Haitian Independence Day ritual of making soup joumou.