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Ritual

How This Southern Woman Found Her African Roots

Season 2 Episode 3 | 11m 17s

A lot of us wonder where we come from. But what happens when you actually find out, and the answer is bigger than you imagined? Meet Queen Nqwamary, a Gullah Geechee woman whose search for her roots led her to a royal African lineage. Tank joins her for a powerful ceremony and learns how she continues to honor that connection today.

Aired: 10/08/26
Funding for RITUAL is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
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American Masters
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Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
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Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
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Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
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Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
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Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
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Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
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