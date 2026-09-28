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Sara's Weeknight Meals

Bounty of Brittany

Season 15 Episode 1501 | 27m 00s

Sara discovers the flavors of Brittany, learning to make a savory Buckwheat Galette with scallops and leeks, tasting fresh oysters, foraging greens, and sampling exceptional local butter. Back home, she prepares a French-inspired Salad Lyonnaise with Smoked Salmon.

Aired: 10/05/26 | Expires: 10/04/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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