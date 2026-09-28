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Sara's Weeknight Meals

Sandwich Culture, Porto and Beyond

Season 15 Episode 1505 | 27m 00s

Sara explores Porto's iconic sandwich culture, from Bifanas and Pregos to the towering Francesinha, loaded with meat, cheese, and rich sauce. Back home, she prepares her grandmother's Cheese Sandwich Soufflé and shares clever kitchen tips for bread and bacon.

Aired: 10/05/26 | Expires: 12/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
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The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
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Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
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Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
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Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
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Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
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