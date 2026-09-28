Portugal and Spain Weeknights

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 15
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 14
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
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Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Sara explores Basque flavors, herding sheep, and cooking chicken classics.
Sara discovers Guernsey's bean traditions and hearty island cooking.
Sara explores Brittany's coastal cuisine, from Galettes to fresh oysters.
Sara savors Bordeaux's wines, sweets, and classic French flavors.
Sara savors Bordeaux's wines, sweets, and classic French flavors.
Sara explores global breakfast favorites, from Shakshuka to Turkish Coffee.
Sara shares kitchen hacks and techniques to make cooking easier and better.
Sara celebrates Hot Dogs and Sausages with regional and global flavors.
A home cook joins Sara to make the local island favorites of Mauritius.
Sara explores the opportunities while roasting root vegetables on the weekend.