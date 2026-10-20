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VOCES

Leaving Home

11m 03s

As their parents prepare to return to Mexico, siblings Paloma and Ricky stay in the U.S., holding on to their forever house filled with memories, both joyful and painful. As the family packs up, old home videos and emotional moments reveal the deep bonds and struggles they’ve shared. The parents leave with pride and optimism, while Paloma and Ricky begin to imagine what home means now.

Aired: 10/20/26
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