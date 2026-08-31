José Buscaglia: the Puerto Rican sculptor dreaming of a Puerto Rican House of Culture in the U.S.

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The basement of the residence of José Buscaglia Guillermety in Johnston, Rhode Island, looks like a museum that is still waiting to open its doors.

Among sculptures, molds of monuments, “large-format” paintings, documents, and carefully labeled boxes lie more than eight decades of work by the Puerto Rican artist.

The collection includes everything from the first figures he modeled when he was eight years old to scale models of some of the most emblematic public works he has created for Puerto Rico and other countries.

But at 88, the sculptor is not preserving them solely to tell the story of his career.

His purpose is much broader: to turn this archive into the starting point for a project that will help preserve Puerto Rican cultural memory in the diaspora, which already numbers six million Puerto Ricans worldwide.

“There are pieces here from when I was eight years old,” he said while holding one of the sculptures that have survived the passage of time, during a tour with El Nuevo Día and Connecticut Public Radio.

“From the beginning, I realized that preservation in Puerto Rico is very poor. There is no preservation,” he continued.

The concern about preventing this heritage from being lost is what keeps him working today with the Puerto Rican Studies Initiative at the University of Connecticut (UConn) to catalog, document, and organize his artistic and documentary collection.

The initiative’s director, Charles Venator-Santiago, confirmed to this news organization that both parties are collaborating in the effort to preserve the sculptor’s archive.

Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día José Buscaglia stores his work at his home in Johnston, Rhode Island.

Puerto Rican Cultural Center in the United States

For Buscaglia, however, the project does not end with organizing his works.

His aspiration is for the collection to serve as the foundation for a future Puerto Rican House of Culture in the United States, a space that would bring together art, history, documents, research, and educational resources for new generations of Puerto Ricans who have grown up away from the island.

“For me, culture is more important than politics, because culture is what eventually determines politics,” he said as he walked through his archive.

Although the proposal may appear new, it has actually been with him for more than four decades.

In 1986, Buscaglia drafted an initiative to establish a branch of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture in the United States.

Then-Representative Severo Colberg Toro prepared House Bill 748, which sought to create that institution.

“The proposal existed. I wrote the proposal, and he wrote the law,” he recalled while showing the original document.

However, he says the measure was modified during the legislative process until it lost the purpose for which it had been conceived. Today, the idea is resurfacing under a different vision.

Rather than a single institution, Buscaglia envisions a network of cultural centers supported by a central archive, a museum of art and history, a specialized library, traveling exhibitions, and educational programs that would teach history, culture, and the Spanish language to new generations of Puerto Ricans born in the United States.

“History, culture, and language have to be taught. That is a curricular matter,” he said.

Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día At the moment, the proposal for the Puerto Rican House of Culture is still in the conceptual stage, but Buscaglia is confident that it can become a reality through academic and cultural partnerships.

His insistence stems from a concern that surfaced repeatedly during the conversation: in his view, Puerto Rico has historically failed to preserve part of its collective memory.

“Nothing is preserved,” he lamented, while mentioning the deterioration of historical archives and the limited documentation available about various episodes in the country’s history.

“We keep forgetting history because it is not documented.”

This interest in preserving memory has also guided much of his artistic career.

Born in Santurce in 1938 and raised between San Juan and Guaynabo, Buscaglia began modeling figures as a child under the tutelage of Catalan sculptor Ismael D’Alzina.

He later studied in Barcelona with Enrique Monjo, earned an honors bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and returned to Puerto Rico to develop a career that would make him the creator of 36 public monuments in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

His signature can be found on works such as the monument to Roberto Clemente in Carolina; the Plaza de la Identidad Puertorriqueña in front of the Capitol; and monuments to Eugenio María de Hostos, Luis Muñoz Marín, and Ramón Emeterio Betances, among many others.

His legacy in Connecticut

However, among all his works, there is one that, he acknowledges, better than any other captures the reason he now insists on preserving the memory of the Puerto Rican diaspora: the Monument to the Puerto Rican Family, inaugurated in 2009 in Hartford, Connecticut, a state where 8% of the population is Puerto Rican—more than 300,000 residents.

The monumental relief tells the story of thousands of Puerto Ricans who left the island in search of new opportunities and rebuilt their lives in the United States without breaking their ties to their place of origin.

The composition features migrating families, references to “La carreta,” by René Marqués, verses by Luis Lloréns Torres, symbols of Puerto Rican culture, and a representation of Hartford as the final destination of the migratory journey.

“I wanted to honor the contribution of Puerto Rican families to the development of the United States without losing sight of where they came from,” he explained.

Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día The Puerto Rican Family Monument, inaugurated in 2009 in Hartford, Connecticut.

For him, the monument encapsulates an idea that has guided much of his life: Puerto Rico’s history does not end on the island but continues wherever Puerto Rican communities establish themselves.

That vision also explains why the archive he now preserves in Rhode Island transcends its artistic value.

Many of these pieces have never been publicly exhibited.

Among them is a collection of more than one hundred paintings created in recent years, in which he combines historical figures, literary and scientific references, and contemporary events to reflect on democracy, wars, colonialism, inequality, the environment, and human rights.

“For me, there is no division between the arts and science, nor between literature and the visual arts. I mix words with images a lot,” he said.

This interdisciplinary approach also shaped his career as an educator. In addition to teaching at the University of Puerto Rico, he taught courses and seminars at Harvard, the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Yale, and other institutions, where he conducted research on creativity, intelligence, and arts education.

Even so, he insists that his greatest legacy is not the awards or the monuments that remain in plazas and public buildings. “My legacy is my work. It is so diverse and extensive because I have been working for many years,” he continued.

Now his attention is focused on ensuring that this legacy remains accessible to future generations.

The new archive for the diaspora

Although the proposal for the Puerto Rican House of Culture remains at the conceptual stage, with no defined location or established funding model, Buscaglia is confident that it can become a reality through academic and cultural partnerships.

The process of cataloging his collection is, for now, the first step toward that goal, he said.

Eighty years later, Buscaglia emphasized that his works continue to occupy a privileged place, not because of their monetary value, but because they represent the beginning of a career dedicated to documenting, through art, the history of Puerto Rico and of those who continue writing it far from the island.

“What matters is that this not be lost,” he concluded, reiterating that preserving this memory is also a way of ensuring that the history of Puerto Rico continues to be told, regardless of “which side of the sea the person who inherits it may be on.”