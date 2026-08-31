José Buscaglia: the Puerto Rican sculptor dreaming of a Puerto Rican House of Culture in the U.S.

The basement of the residence of José Buscaglia Guillermety in Johnston, Rhode Island, looks like a museum that is still waiting to open its doors.
Among sculptures, molds of monuments, “large-format” paintings, documents, and carefully labeled boxes lie more than eight decades of work by the Puerto Rican artist.
The collection includes everything from the first figures he modeled when he was eight years old to scale models of some of the most emblematic public works he has created for Puerto Rico and other countries.
But at 88, the sculptor is not preserving them solely to tell the story of his career.
His purpose is much broader: to turn this archive into the starting point for a project that will help preserve Puerto Rican cultural memory in the diaspora, which already numbers six million Puerto Ricans worldwide.
“There are pieces here from when I was eight years old,” he said while holding one of the sculptures that have survived the passage of time, during a tour with El Nuevo Día and Connecticut Public Radio.
“From the beginning, I realized that preservation in Puerto Rico is very poor. There is no preservation,” he continued.
The initiative’s director, Charles Venator-Santiago, confirmed to this news organization that both parties are collaborating in the effort to preserve the sculptor’s archive.
Puerto Rican Cultural Center in the United States
For Buscaglia, however, the project does not end with organizing his works.
His aspiration is for the collection to serve as the foundation for a future Puerto Rican House of Culture in the United States, a space that would bring together art, history, documents, research, and educational resources for new generations of Puerto Ricans who have grown up away from the island.
“For me, culture is more important than politics, because culture is what eventually determines politics,” he said as he walked through his archive.
Although the proposal may appear new, it has actually been with him for more than four decades. In 1986, Buscaglia drafted an initiative to establish a branch of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture in the United States.
Then-Representative Severo Colberg Toro prepared House Bill 748, which sought to create that institution.
“The proposal existed. I wrote the proposal, and he wrote the law,” he recalled while showing the original document.
However, he says the measure was modified during the legislative process until it lost the purpose for which it had been conceived. Today, the idea is resurfacing under a different vision.
Rather than a single institution, Buscaglia envisions a network of cultural centers supported by a central archive, a museum of art and history, a specialized library, traveling exhibitions, and educational programs that would teach history, culture, and the Spanish language to new generations of Puerto Ricans born in the United States.
“History, culture, and language have to be taught. That is a curricular matter,” he said.
His insistence stems from a concern that surfaced repeatedly during the conversation: in his view, Puerto Rico has historically failed to preserve part of its collective memory.
“Nothing is preserved,” he lamented, while mentioning the deterioration of historical archives and the limited documentation available about various episodes in the country’s history.
“We keep forgetting history because it is not documented.”
This interest in preserving memory has also guided much of his artistic career.
Born in Santurce in 1938 and raised between San Juan and Guaynabo, Buscaglia began modeling figures as a child under the tutelage of Catalan sculptor Ismael D’Alzina.
He later studied in Barcelona with Enrique Monjo, earned an honors bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and returned to Puerto Rico to develop a career that would make him the creator of 36 public monuments in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
His signature can be found on works such as the monument to Roberto Clemente in Carolina; the Plaza de la Identidad Puertorriqueña in front of the Capitol; and monuments to Eugenio María de Hostos, Luis Muñoz Marín, and Ramón Emeterio Betances, among many others.
His legacy in Connecticut
However, among all his works, there is one that, he acknowledges, better than any other captures the reason he now insists on preserving the memory of the Puerto Rican diaspora: the Monument to the Puerto Rican Family, inaugurated in 2009 in Hartford, Connecticut, a state where 8% of the population is Puerto Rican—more than 300,000 residents.
The monumental relief tells the story of thousands of Puerto Ricans who left the island in search of new opportunities and rebuilt their lives in the United States without breaking their ties to their place of origin.
The composition features migrating families, references to “La carreta,” by René Marqués, verses by Luis Lloréns Torres, symbols of Puerto Rican culture, and a representation of Hartford as the final destination of the migratory journey.
“I wanted to honor the contribution of Puerto Rican families to the development of the United States without losing sight of where they came from,” he explained.
For him, the monument encapsulates an idea that has guided much of his life: Puerto Rico’s history does not end on the island but continues wherever Puerto Rican communities establish themselves.
That vision also explains why the archive he now preserves in Rhode Island transcends its artistic value.
Many of these pieces have never been publicly exhibited.
Among them is a collection of more than one hundred paintings created in recent years, in which he combines historical figures, literary and scientific references, and contemporary events to reflect on democracy, wars, colonialism, inequality, the environment, and human rights.
“For me, there is no division between the arts and science, nor between literature and the visual arts. I mix words with images a lot,” he said.
This interdisciplinary approach also shaped his career as an educator. In addition to teaching at the University of Puerto Rico, he taught courses and seminars at Harvard, the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Yale, and other institutions, where he conducted research on creativity, intelligence, and arts education.
Even so, he insists that his greatest legacy is not the awards or the monuments that remain in plazas and public buildings. “My legacy is my work. It is so diverse and extensive because I have been working for many years,” he continued.
Now his attention is focused on ensuring that this legacy remains accessible to future generations.
The new archive for the diaspora
Although the proposal for the Puerto Rican House of Culture remains at the conceptual stage, with no defined location or established funding model, Buscaglia is confident that it can become a reality through academic and cultural partnerships.
The process of cataloging his collection is, for now, the first step toward that goal, he said.
Eighty years later, Buscaglia emphasized that his works continue to occupy a privileged place, not because of their monetary value, but because they represent the beginning of a career dedicated to documenting, through art, the history of Puerto Rico and of those who continue writing it far from the island.
“What matters is that this not be lost,” he concluded, reiterating that preserving this memory is also a way of ensuring that the history of Puerto Rico continues to be told, regardless of “which side of the sea the person who inherits it may be on.”
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. El sótano de la residencia de José Buscaglia Guillermety, en Johnston, Rhode Island, parece un museo que aún espera abrir sus puertas.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Entre esculturas, moldes de monumentos, pinturas de “gran formato”, documentos y cajas, que mantiene cuidadosamente identificadas, descansan más de ocho décadas de trabajo del artista puertorriqueño.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. La colección incluye desde las primeras figuras que modeló cuando tenía ocho años, hasta las maquetas de algunas de las obras públicas más emblemáticas que ha hecho para Puerto Rico y otros países.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Pero el escultor, a sus 88 años, no las conserva únicamente para contar la historia de su carrera. -
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Su propósito es mucho más amplio: convertir ese archivo en el punto de partida de un proyecto que ayude a preservar la memoria cultural puertorriqueña en la diáspora, que suma ya seis millones de boricuas a nivel mundial.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. “Aquí hay piezas desde que yo tenía ocho años”, dijo mientras sostenía una de las esculturas, que sobrevivieron al paso del tiempo, en un recorrido con El Nuevo Día y Connecticut Public Radio.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. “Desde el principio me di cuenta de que la conservación en Puerto Rico es muy pobre. No hay conservación”, continuó.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. La preocupación por evitar que ese patrimonio se pierda es la que hoy lo mantiene trabajando junto con la Iniciativa de Estudios Puertorriqueños de la Universidad de Connecticut (UConn) en el proceso de catalogar, documentar y organizar su colección artística y documental.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Su inspiración es que sus obras sirvan como base para una futura Casa de la Cultura Puertorriqueña en Estados Unidos.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. “Para mí, la cultura es más importante que la política, porque la cultura es la que eventualmente determina la política”, afirmó mientras caminaba por su archivo.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Aunque la propuesta pueda parecer nueva, en realidad lleva más de cuatro décadas acompañándolo.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. En 1986, Buscaglia redactó una iniciativa para establecer una sede del Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña en Estados Unidos.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. El entonces representante Severo Colberg Toro preparó el Proyecto de la Cámara 748 que buscaba crear esa institución.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. “La propuesta existió. Yo escribí la propuesta y él escribió la ley”, recordó mientras mostraba el documento original.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. No obstante, asegura que la medida fue modificada durante el trámite legislativo hasta perder el propósito con el que había sido concebida. Hoy, esa idea resurge bajo una visión distinta.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Más que una sola institución, Buscaglia imagina una red de casas culturales apoyadas por un archivo central.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. También, un museo de arte e historia, una biblioteca especializada, exhibiciones itinerantes y programas educativos.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. El Monumento a la Familia Puertorriqueña, inaugurado en 2009 en Hartford, Connecticut, estado donde el 8% de la población es puertorriqueña.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. El relieve monumental narra el recorrido de miles de puertorriqueños que abandonaron la isla en busca de nuevas oportunidades y reconstruyeron sus vidas en Estados Unidos sin romper el vínculo con su lugar de origen.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Para él, el monumento resume una idea que ha guiado buena parte de su vida: la historia de Puerto Rico no termina en la isla, sino que continúa allí donde se establecen comunidades puertorriqueñas.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Esa visión también explica por qué el archivo que hoy conserva en Rhode Island trasciende el valor artístico.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Entre sus piezas sobresale una colección en las que combina figuras históricas, referencias literarias y científicas con acontecimientos contemporáneos para reflexionar sobre la democracia, las guerras, el colonialismo, la desigualdad, el ambiente y los derechos humanos.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. “Para mí no existe división alguna entre las artes y la ciencia, ni entre la literatura y las artes plásticas. Yo mezclo mucho la palabra con la imagen”, sostuvo.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Su firma permanece en obras como el monumento a Roberto Clemente en Carolina, la Plaza de la Identidad Puertorriqueña frente al Capitolio, los monumentos a Eugenio María de Hostos, Luis Muñoz Marín y Ramón Emeterio Betances, entre muchos otros.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. “Mi legado es mi obra. Es tan diversa y tan extensa porque llevo muchos años trabajando”, continuó.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Ahora su atención está centrada en asegurar que ese legado permanezca accesible para futuras generaciones.
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
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José Buscaglia busca que su obra se convierta en un puente permanente entre Puerto Rico y su diáspora. Aunque la propuesta de la Casa de la Cultura Puertorriqueña todavía se encuentra en etapa conceptual, Buscaglia confía en que pueda concretarse mediante alianzas académicas y culturales.
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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.
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