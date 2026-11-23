Learning Snacks: Carnival of the Animals: Classical Music Meets the Animal Kingdom!

Get ready for a musical adventure! The NEW PBS Kids special, Carnival of the Animals is out now! Sway and dance along as a young hero sets off on an incredible, musical journey to find the stolen crown of Big Lion! Enjoy famous classical music performed by Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic as you meet 13 different animals along the way!