Learning Snacks: Carnival of the Animals: Classical Music Meets the Animal Kingdom!
FOR KIDS: WATCH AND LISTEN!
Warm up your instrument and step into the world of Carnival of the Animals with these videos! Watch how music brings elephants, ocean creatures and even fossils to life through animation. What instruments do you hear? Can you move like the animals as you listen?
FOR PARENTS: MAKE MUSIC TOGETHER!
Music is a wonderful way for children to express themselves, build creativity and explore the world around them. Bring music into your home with Carnival of More Animals and these music activities. Explore the benefits of music education and how to make music using everyday objects!
FOR EDUCATORS: CONNECTING MUSIC AND SCIENCE
Bring Carnival of the Animals into your classroom with this collection of videos and lessons to connect music, movement and animal science! Extend the learning by exploring the animal kingdom or this Music Arts Toolkit. Students could even make their own music for an animal of their choice! For more fun music lessons, check out Teaching with Tunes!