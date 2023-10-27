Voter guide: What to know ahead of CT's November election

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and voters across Connecticut will cast ballots in a number of municipal elections, including contests for mayor in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven.

Ballots will vary depending on where you live. Registered voters should double-check their polling location before voting. Connecticut also allows Election Day voter registration.

Here’s what you need to know for Election Day.



When are polls open?

Polls in Connecticut are open Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector still standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Registered voters can look up their polling place here.

I would like to register to vote. What should I do?

The cut off for voters to register to vote is Oct. 31. “All mail-in voter registration applications must be received by the Registrar, or postmarked by this date. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on this date,” according to the office of the Secretary of the State.

Does CT allow Election Day voter registration?

Yes. People may register and vote in person on Election Day, provided they meet eligibility requirements for voting in Connecticut and are not already registered. People registered in one town who moved can also register on Election Day to vote in their new town.

Election Day registration is not available at your polling place, but at a designated location in each town. That’s usually Town Hall, but check with your local registrars’ office.

Do you need to show photo identification in order to vote?

No. Instead of presenting ID, voters can, in most cases, sign an affidavit when poll workers ask for ID. The identification does not need to be a driver’s license. It also does not need to have a photo. Here is a detailed list of Connecticut’s in-person voter ID requirements.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

Yes. Absentee ballots are allowed for Election Day. People can apply in-person at the local Town Clerk’s office or online. Mail-in applications are also available in English and Spanish.

There is no cutoff for applying for an absentee ballot, provided it is returned on time. Ballots are subject to different deadlines depending on how they are returned.



In-person by voter to the Town Clerk – Monday, Nov. 6

In-person by a qualified designee of an ill or physically disabled applicant – Tuesday, Nov. 7, by 8 p.m.

To a drop box – Tuesday, Nov. 7, by 8 p.m.

By mail – must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 7, by 8 p.m.

Connecticut law allows for absentee voting due to illness, physical disability, religious reasons, active military service and other qualifying reasons.

What are some of the major races?

The most high-profile race is the mayoral seat in Bridgeport, which has been the subject of an ongoing court battle dating back to the Sept. 12 primary. But a number of other cities and towns are holding elections for mayor and local governing boards.

View the ballot for your town. Here are some town-by-town highlights:

Bridgeport

In Bridgeport, two-term incumbent mayor Joe Ganim, who was sent to federal prison for corruption charges following his first stint as mayor in the ‘90s and early 2000s, narrowly won the city’s Democratic primary in September by 251 votes.

But the primary results were quickly contested in state court by John Gomes, Ganim’s challenger and former aide. Gomes filed a complaint after video emerged of a person making what appeared to be multiple early morning trips to stuff stacks of papers into a ballot drop box.

Gomes is requesting a state judge certify him the winner of the September primary or order a new election. A decision is expected soon.

Gomes is listed as the Independent Party’s candidate for the November election. Ganim and Gomes will face Republican challenger David Herz and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniels.

Hartford

The departure of Mayor Luke Bronin left an open seat in this heavily Democratic city with political newcomer Arunan Arulampalam winning the city’s Democratic primary in September.

Arulampalam, CEO of the Hartford Land Bank, will face a challenge in November from former state Sen. Eric Coleman, a retired Superior Court judge who is running as a write-in candidate.

The pair will face Republican challenger Mike McGarry, who served on the city council in the 1990s. Several people are listed as petitioning candidates on the ballot – Giselle Gigi Jacobs, Councilman Nick Lebron, J. Stan McCauley and Mark Stewart Greenstein.

New Haven

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker easily won the city’s Democratic primary in September, defeating challenger Liam Brennan, a legal aid attorney and former federal prosecutor who took on ex-Gov. John Rowland in a 2014 corruption trial that led to Rowland’s second stint in federal prison.

Elicker, who defeated former Mayor Toni Harp in 2019, cites his accomplishments leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and his work in housing and youth services.

He is running for a third term and will face Republican challenger Thomas Goldenberg and petitioning candidate Wendy Hamilton.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Frankie Graziano, Cassandra Basler, John Henry Smith Matt Dwyer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.

