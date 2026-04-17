Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Winsted: From movie props to prophylactics

Taxidermied dogs. A CIA agent's hat. A perfume that made strangers on elevators lose their composure.

This is what happens when you pull names from a vase at a brewery and say: show us something you love, and tell us why.

Our fourth live Show and Tell at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut delivered exactly what this format always delivers: stories that are intimate, hilarious, and impossible to predict. Even for us.

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GUESTS:

Jon Barbagallo: Director of Sales at Little Red Barn Brewers, who brought a styrofoam curling rock that was used as a movie prop

Director of Sales at Little Red Barn Brewers, who brought a styrofoam curling rock that was used as a movie prop Jill Bowen: New Haven resident, who brought Doggie, her stuffed animal

New Haven resident, who brought Doggie, her stuffed animal Lauren Pierson-Gallagher: New Milford resident, who brought a bottle of Shalimar perfume, her late mother’s signature scent

New Milford resident, who brought a bottle of Shalimar perfume, her late mother’s signature scent Gerri Griswold: Director of Administration & Development at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, who brought a taxidermied dog in a display case

Director of Administration & Development at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, who brought a taxidermied dog in a display case Nils Johnson: Co-founder & President of Little Red Barn Brewers, who brought an 1861 one-dollar note issued by The Winsted Bank

Co-founder & President of Little Red Barn Brewers, who brought an 1861 one-dollar note issued by The Winsted Bank Theresa Taylor: Canton resident, who brought her late father’s British bowler hat

Canton resident, who brought her late father’s British bowler hat Nora Pasco: New Britain resident, who brought her Persephone rosary beads

New Britain resident, who brought her Persephone rosary beads Caroline Christensen: Winsted resident, who brought a conch shell

Winsted resident, who brought a conch shell Alex Harper: Winsted resident, who brought her service dog’s harness

Winsted resident, who brought her service dog’s harness Terry Wolfisch Cole: Simsbury resident, who brought a tin of 100-year-old Ramses condoms from her late uncle’s collection of antique pharmaceutical containers

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Production support by Lucy Nalpathanchil, Jessica Gonnella, Maegn Boone, Dylan Reyes, Lauren Komrosky, Susan Bell, Jane Moreno, Martha Castillo, and Vanessa de la Torre.

Special thanks to Nils Johnson, Jon Barbagallo, and the entire staff of Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, CT.

This event was sponsored by the generosity of our friends at Freed Marcroft Family Law, and Suzanne Hopgood in loving memory of her husband, Frank Lord.

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