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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Winsted: From movie props to prophylactics

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:49 AM EDT
Terry Wolfisch Cole, Simsbury resident, who brought a tin of 100-year-old Ramses condoms from her late uncle’s collection of antique pharmaceutical containers Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
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Terry Wolfisch Cole, Simsbury resident, who brought a tin of 100-year-old Ramses condoms from her late uncle’s collection of antique pharmaceutical containers Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
Martha Castillo / Connecticut Public
Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
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Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
Martha Castillo / Connecticut Public
Gerri Griswold, Director of Administration & Development at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, who brought a taxidermied dog in a display case at the Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
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Gerri Griswold, Director of Administration & Development at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, who brought a taxidermied dog in a display case at the Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
Martha Castillo / Connecticut Public
Host Chion Wolf picking names of volunteers to share during the Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
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Host Chion Wolf picking names of volunteers to share during the Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
Martha Castillo / Connecticut Public
Caroline Christensen, Winsted resident, who brought a conch shell on Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
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Caroline Christensen, Winsted resident, who brought a conch shell on Audacious Live event, Show and Tell on April 8, 2026 at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut.
Martha Castillo / Connecticut Public

Taxidermied dogs. A CIA agent's hat. A perfume that made strangers on elevators lose their composure.

This is what happens when you pull names from a vase at a brewery and say: show us something you love, and tell us why.

Our fourth live Show and Tell at Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, Connecticut delivered exactly what this format always delivers: stories that are intimate, hilarious, and impossible to predict. Even for us.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Jon Barbagallo: Director of Sales at Little Red Barn Brewers, who brought a styrofoam curling rock that was used as a movie prop
  • Jill Bowen: New Haven resident, who brought Doggie, her stuffed animal
  • Lauren Pierson-Gallagher: New Milford resident, who brought a bottle of Shalimar perfume, her late mother’s signature scent
  • Gerri Griswold: Director of Administration & Development at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, who brought a taxidermied dog in a display case
  • Nils Johnson: Co-founder & President of Little Red Barn Brewers, who brought an 1861 one-dollar note issued by The Winsted Bank
  • Theresa Taylor: Canton resident, who brought her late father’s British bowler hat 
  • Nora Pasco: New Britain resident, who brought her Persephone rosary beads 
  • Caroline Christensen: Winsted resident, who brought a conch shell
  • Alex Harper: Winsted resident, who brought her service dog’s harness
  • Terry Wolfisch Cole: Simsbury resident, who brought a tin of 100-year-old Ramses condoms from her late uncle’s collection of antique pharmaceutical containers

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Production support by Lucy Nalpathanchil, Jessica Gonnella, Maegn Boone, Dylan Reyes, Lauren Komrosky, Susan Bell, Jane Moreno, Martha Castillo, and Vanessa de la Torre.

Special thanks to Nils Johnson, Jon Barbagallo, and the entire staff of Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, CT.

This event was sponsored by the generosity of our friends at Freed Marcroft Family Law, and Suzanne Hopgood in loving memory of her husband, Frank Lord.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf