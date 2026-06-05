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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Innocent, convicted, exonerated: James Tillman, 20 years after getting free

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published June 5, 2026 at 9:53 AM EDT
James Tillman sits in the Connecticut Public studio for a portrait on April 1, 2026.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
James Tillman sits in the Connecticut Public studio for a portrait on April 1, 2026.

James Tillman remembers the smell of steak and onions cooking at his mother’s house on the day police came for him. He thought he’d be back soon.

Instead, he spent a total of 18½ years incarcerated for a crime he did not commit.

In 2006, with the help of the Connecticut Innocence Project, DNA evidence proved his innocence, making him the first person in Connecticut exonerated through post-conviction DNA testing. Later, DNA pointed to another man, who eventually confessed in court.

James talks about refusing to plead guilty, surviving prison, holding onto faith, and learning how to live freely again.

And we meet Katie Farrell, the social worker who helped him prepare for freedom before freedom was guaranteed.

Suggested episodes:

Katie Ferrell inside Connecticut Public studios in Hartford, Connecticut.
Connecticut Public
Chief Social Worker, Katie Farrell

GUESTS: 

  • James Tillman: Was wrongfully convicted of rape and kidnapping in Hartford in 1989 and sentenced to 45 years in prison. After 18½ years incarcerated, DNA evidence proved his innocence, making him Connecticut’s first post-conviction DNA exoneree. 

  • Katie Farrell: Chief Social Worker for Connecticut’s Division of Public Defender Services. She worked with James Tillman during the final stage of his innocence case and helped him prepare for possible freedom

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf