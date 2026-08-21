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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Playboy: Two women revisit the very different lives behind their centerfolds

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:47 AM EDT
Playmate Candace Jordan with Hugh Hefner at Playboy Mansion West.
Provided by Candace Jordan
Playmate Candace Jordan with Hugh Hefner at Playboy Mansion West.

The Playboy Bunny is one of America’s most recognizable symbols, but it never represented a single experience.

Candace Jordan was both a Bunny and a Playmate in the ‘70s, and remembers Playboy as a source of sisterhood, ambition, opportunity and lifelong belonging.

Victoria Valentino was Miss September 1963, and for her, becoming a Playmate became tied to family rejection and an identity she never wanted.

Decades later, both women look back on the same famous institution, and reveal two profoundly different truths about power, choice, survival and what lived on beyond the photographs.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Candace Jordan: Former Playboy Bunny, Chicago’s 1976 Bunny of the Year and Playmate who appeared on nine Playboy covers. She later became a prominent Chicago writer, social chronicler and nonprofit supporter through her long-running Candid Candace brand 
  • Victoria Valentino: Was Playboy’s Miss September 1963. A former hospice nurse and author of Dirty Diamonds, she became a prominent Bill Cosby accuser and has spent decades advocating for sexual assault survivors and legal reform

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf