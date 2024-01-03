Local voices: Highlights from our favorite Seasoned conversations of 2023

Before we go full-speed ahead on 2024, this week on Seasoned, we’re listening back to some of our favorite conversations of 2023. You'll hear moments from our episode celebrating local restaurants that have stood the test of time, an Indigenous chef who made James Beard Award history, chefs we’re cheering for (always!) and people supporting their communities through food and farming.

GUESTS:



Full episodes:

CT restaurants that have stood the test of time, plus John Kanell’s ‘Preppy Kitchen’

Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipe collection, local chef Damon Sawyer, plus Prince Abou’s Butchery

Chef Reneé Touponce’s innovative approach to seafood, local clam shacks, and fish hunter Valentine Thomas

Chefs Sherry Pocknett and 'Diasporican' author Illyanna Maisonet make James Beard Award history

A gutsy talk about fermented food. Plus, big plans for Small State

Chef Rahanna Bisseret Martinez + a personal approach to community gardening

The farmers behind Park City Harvest, plus CT Wine Country

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera. (Emily Charash was a producer on the full episode of CT Restaurants that have stood the test of time)

