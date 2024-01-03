Local voices: Highlights from our favorite Seasoned conversations of 2023
Before we go full-speed ahead on 2024, this week on Seasoned, we’re listening back to some of our favorite conversations of 2023. You'll hear moments from our episode celebrating local restaurants that have stood the test of time, an Indigenous chef who made James Beard Award history, chefs we’re cheering for (always!) and people supporting their communities through food and farming.
GUESTS:
- Frank “Wayne” Stone: Owner of the Glenwood Drive-In in Hamden, Conn. (@Glenwooddrivein)
- Kelly Ciccone: Daughter of Wayne and owner of Kelly’s Cone Connection in Hamden, Conn. (@kellysconeconnection)
- Joan Paul: Co-owner of The Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn. (@griswoldinn)
- Aaron Sarwar: Manager of Shish Kebab House of Afghanistan in West Hartford, Conn. (@shishkebabhouse)
- Angela Sarwar: Assistant Manager of Shish Kebab House of Afghanistan in West Hartford, Conn.
- Damon “Daye” Sawyer: Executive chef and co-owner of 29 Markle Ct. in Bridgeport, Conn.
- Reneé Touponce: Executive Chef at Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. (@reneetouponce)
- Rachel Sayet: Indigenous educator and member of the Mohegan Tribe
- Sherry Pocknett: James Beard Award-winning chef/owner of Sly Fox DenToo.
- Kristianna Smith and Mike Saraceno: Curators and cultivators of a pick-what-you-need garden in New Britain, Conn. (@ourgardennb)
- Richard Myers: Horticulturist/farmer and co-founder of Park City Harvest in Bridgeport, Conn. (@park.city.harvest.llc) (@park_harvest)
- Shawn Joseph: Horticulturist/farmer and co-founder of Park City Harvest in Bridgeport, Conn.
Full episodes:
CT restaurants that have stood the test of time, plus John Kanell’s ‘Preppy Kitchen’
Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipe collection, local chef Damon Sawyer, plus Prince Abou’s Butchery
Chef Reneé Touponce’s innovative approach to seafood, local clam shacks, and fish hunter Valentine Thomas
Chefs Sherry Pocknett and 'Diasporican' author Illyanna Maisonet make James Beard Award history
A gutsy talk about fermented food. Plus, big plans for Small State
Chef Rahanna Bisseret Martinez + a personal approach to community gardening
The farmers behind Park City Harvest, plus CT Wine Country
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera. (Emily Charash was a producer on the full episode of CT Restaurants that have stood the test of time)
