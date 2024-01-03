© 2024 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Local voices: Highlights from our favorite Seasoned conversations of 2023

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Meg DaltonTagan EngelStephanie StenderKatrice Claudio
Published January 3, 2024 at 6:37 PM EST
Reneé Touponce, Executive Chef of Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn.
1 of 7  — 071323 - The Port of Call
Reneé Touponce is Executive Chef of Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. She's also a James Beard Award-finalist and was the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Chef of the Year in 2022.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
A mural in the wine tasting room at The Griswold Inn.
2 of 7  — Griswold Inn
A mural in the wine tasting room at The Griswold Inn.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Siblings Aaron and Angela Sarwar operate the Shish Kebab House of Afghanistan, a family restaurant which has been in operation since 1988.
3 of 7  — Seasoned, Shish Kebab House of Afghanistan in West Hartford
Siblings Aaron and Angela Sarwar operate the Shish Kebab House of Afghanistan, a family restaurant which has been in operation since 1988.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Chef Damon "Daye" Sawyer's 29 Markle Court restaurant in Bridgeport leans heavily on visual art including "Grace," by Will Corprew, of 80 by Design.
4 of 7  — 230125_Markle_Ct_mm
Chef Damon "Daye" Sawyer's 29 Markle Court restaurant in Bridgeport leans heavily on visual art including “Grace,” by Will Corprew, of 80 by Design.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
James Beard Award-winner, Chef Sherry Pocknett in the traditional dress of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation. Sherry is the Chef/Owner of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, RI.
5 of 7  — Chef Sherry Pocknett.jpg
James Beard Award-winner, Chef Sherry Pocknett in the traditional dress of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation. Sherry is the Chef/Owner of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, RI.
Eliesa Johnson / The Restaurant Project
Kristianna Smith, their child Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith and Smith's husband Mike Saraceno pictured in front of their home and garden.
6 of 7  — Seasoned New Britain Garden
Kristianna Smith, their child Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith and Smith's husband Mike Saraceno pictured in front of their home and garden.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Shawn Joseph (left) and Richard Myers are farmers and the co-founders of Park City Harvest.
7 of 7  — Shawn Joseph_Richard Myers_Park City Harvest_2_edit.jpg
Shawn Joseph (left) and Richard Myers are farmers and the co-founders of Park City Harvest.
Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public

Before we go full-speed ahead on 2024, this week on Seasoned, we’re listening back to some of our favorite conversations of 2023. You'll hear moments from our episode celebrating local restaurants that have stood the test of time, an Indigenous chef who made James Beard Award history, chefs we’re cheering for (always!) and people supporting their communities through food and farming.

GUESTS:

Full episodes:

CT restaurants that have stood the test of time, plus John Kanell’s ‘Preppy Kitchen’
Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipe collection, local chef Damon Sawyer, plus Prince Abou’s Butchery
Chef Reneé Touponce’s innovative approach to seafood, local clam shacks, and fish hunter Valentine Thomas
Chefs Sherry Pocknett and 'Diasporican' author Illyanna Maisonet make James Beard Award history
A gutsy talk about fermented food. Plus, big plans for Small State
Chef Rahanna Bisseret Martinez + a personal approach to community gardening
The farmers behind Park City Harvest, plus CT Wine Country

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera. (Emily Charash was a producer on the full episode of CT Restaurants that have stood the test of time)

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
