Extras
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
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Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.