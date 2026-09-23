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American Masters

Brooke Shields' early career with Bob Hope and performing for the troops

13m 21s

On February 28, 2017, Brooke Shields sat down with director John Scheinfeld for a conversation about her work with Bob Hope and how performing for the troops in USO tours in the early 80s made an impact on her. Interview conducted for This Is Bob Hope... (2017).

Aired: 09/23/26
Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
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