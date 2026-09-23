Brooke Shields' early career with Bob Hope and performing for the troops

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Latest Episodes
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All
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American Masters Season 40
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American Masters Season 39
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American Masters Season 38
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American Masters Season 37
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American Masters Season 36
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American Masters Season 35
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Season 34
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Season 33
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American Masters Season 32
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American Masters Season 31
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American Masters Season 30
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American Masters Season 29
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American Masters Season 28
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American Masters Season 27
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American Masters Season 26
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American Masters Season 25
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American Masters Season 24
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American Masters Season 23
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American Masters Season 22
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American Masters Season 21
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American Masters Season 20
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American Masters Season 19
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American Masters Season 18
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American Masters Season 17
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American Masters Season 16
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American Masters Season 15
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American Masters Season 14
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American Masters Season 12
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American Masters Season 4
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American Masters Season 3
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American Masters Season 1
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.