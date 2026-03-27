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America's Heartland

Cactus Farming

Season 19 Episode 4 | 26m 30s

Discover how an Arkansas farm family is using technology to keep prices down for consumers. Come along on a peanut harvest in Georgia. Travel to Tennessee to meet some folks who claim that mules are the best farm animal around. Learn how Tortilla-making is a billion-dollar industry. Then, it’s a sharp and spiny crop at this Arizona farm where one family is all about raising cacti.

Aired: 04/26/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
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Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
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Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
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A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
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America's Heartland
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A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46
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America's Heartland
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Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:46
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Black farmers collaborate on a farm project, and see how olives go from fruit to bottle.
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:46
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An orchard recovers from a fire, and a small farm focuses on culturally relevant foods.
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:46
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Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:46