Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
Latest Episodes
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All
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America's Heartland Season 19
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America's Heartland Season 18
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America's Heartland Season 17
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America's Heartland Season 16
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America's Heartland Season 15
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America's Heartland Season 14
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America's Heartland Season 13
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America's Heartland Season 12
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America's Heartland Season 11
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America's Heartland Season 10
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America's Heartland Season 9
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America's Heartland Season 8
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America's Heartland Season 7
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America's Heartland Season 6
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America's Heartland Season 5
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America's Heartland Season 4
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America's Heartland Season 3
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America's Heartland Season 2
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America's Heartland Season 1
Best of Heartland music with Rodney Dillard, Michael Martin Murphey. Mule team brings in harvest.
Refuge saves wild horses. Hi-tech wheat grower. Preserving the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Oregon farm raises tulips. Protecting pollinating bees. Man saves and restores old barns.
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.
Rice farmer sells directly to consumers. Virginia corn grower reaps nation’s largest harvest.