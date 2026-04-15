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America's Heartland

Prize Winning Peaches

Season 19 Episode 11 | 26m 30s

Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century. Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts. Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont. See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.

Aired: 06/14/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 4:57
America's Heartland
California Strawberry Fields
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Clip: S19 E11 | 4:57
Watch 5:46
America's Heartland
Vermont Maple Syrup Trees
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:46
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Massachusetts Cranberry Harvest
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:39
Watch 6:25
America's Heartland
South Carolina Peach Farmers
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
Clip: S19 E11 | 6:25
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 6:58
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mini Zucchini Pies
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Clip: S19 E10 | 6:58
Watch 4:33
America's Heartland
California Historic Tractors Take to the Field
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:33
Watch 4:52
America's Heartland
Michael Martin Murphey Salutes America's Farmers
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:52
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