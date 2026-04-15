Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
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America's Heartland Season 19
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America's Heartland Season 15
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America's Heartland Season 14
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America's Heartland Season 12
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America's Heartland Season 11
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America's Heartland Season 7
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America's Heartland Season 2
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America's Heartland Season 1
Prize-winning peaches. Cranberry harvest. Vermont maple syrup. Ripe, red California strawberries.
Best of Heartland music with Rodney Dillard, Michael Martin Murphey. Mule team brings in harvest.
Refuge saves wild horses. Hi-tech wheat grower. Preserving the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Oregon farm raises tulips. Protecting pollinating bees. Man saves and restores old barns.
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.