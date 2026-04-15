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America's Heartland

Restoring Native Grasses

Season 19 Episode 12 | 26m 30s

A Montana rancher who is part of the Blackfeet tribe honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land. A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water. Now his crop is being used by this company making all kinds of organic foods. And see how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.

Aired: 06/21/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Massachusetts Cranberry Harvest
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:39
Watch 6:25
America's Heartland
South Carolina Peach Farmers
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
Clip: S19 E11 | 6:25
Watch 4:57
America's Heartland
California Strawberry Fields
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Clip: S19 E11 | 4:57
Watch 5:46
America's Heartland
Vermont Maple Syrup Trees
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:46
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Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Prize Winning Peaches
Prize-winning peaches. Cranberry harvest. Vermont maple syrup. Ripe, red California strawberries.
Episode: S19 E11 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Best Heartland Music
Best of Heartland music with Rodney Dillard, Michael Martin Murphey. Mule team brings in harvest.
Episode: S19 E10 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Wild Horse Refuge
Refuge saves wild horses. Hi-tech wheat grower. Preserving the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Episode: S19 E9 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Utah Cattle Drive
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Episode: S19 E8 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
City Kids, Rural Life
Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Episode: S19 E7 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Oregon Tulip Farm
Oregon farm raises tulips. Protecting pollinating bees. Man saves and restores old barns.
Episode: S19 E6 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
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Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Episode: S19 E5 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Cactus Farming
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
Episode: S19 E4 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
New York Apple Harvest
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
Episode: S19 E3 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
US Winter Salad Bowl
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.
Episode: S19 E2 | 26:30