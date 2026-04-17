© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Heartland

An Iowa Farm Family's Story

Season 19 Episode 13 | 26m 30s

An Iowa farm thrives despite the untimely loss of the family patriarch on his legacy as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms. A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods. A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in three different locations. Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.

Aired: 06/28/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 5:35
America's Heartland
Vermont Farming Climate Challenges
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:35
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Soy-Based Asphalt
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:39
Watch 6:34
America's Heartland
Iowa Western Family Farm
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Georgia Diversified Farming
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Heartland Season 19
  • America's Heartland Season 18
  • America's Heartland Season 17
  • America's Heartland Season 16
  • America's Heartland Season 15
  • America's Heartland Season 14
  • America's Heartland Season 13
  • America's Heartland Season 12
  • America's Heartland Season 11
  • America's Heartland Season 10
  • America's Heartland Season 9
  • America's Heartland Season 8
  • America's Heartland Season 7
  • America's Heartland Season 6
  • America's Heartland Season 5
  • America's Heartland Season 4
  • America's Heartland Season 3
  • America's Heartland Season 2
  • America's Heartland Season 1
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Restoring Native Grasses
Montana rancher restores native grasslands. New wheat restores soil. Soy used in new baby wipes.
Episode: S19 E12 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Prize Winning Peaches
Prize-winning peaches. Cranberry harvest. Vermont maple syrup. Ripe, red California strawberries.
Episode: S19 E11 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Best Heartland Music
Best of Heartland music with Rodney Dillard, Michael Martin Murphey. Mule team brings in harvest.
Episode: S19 E10 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Wild Horse Refuge
Refuge saves wild horses. Hi-tech wheat grower. Preserving the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Episode: S19 E9 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Utah Cattle Drive
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Episode: S19 E8 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
City Kids, Rural Life
Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Episode: S19 E7 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Oregon Tulip Farm
Oregon farm raises tulips. Protecting pollinating bees. Man saves and restores old barns.
Episode: S19 E6 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Sweet Potato Vodka
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Episode: S19 E5 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Cactus Farming
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
Episode: S19 E4 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
New York Apple Harvest
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
Episode: S19 E3 | 26:30