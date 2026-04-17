An Iowa Farm Family's Story

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Latest Episodes
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America's Heartland Season 19
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America's Heartland Season 18
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America's Heartland Season 17
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America's Heartland Season 16
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America's Heartland Season 15
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America's Heartland Season 14
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America's Heartland Season 13
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America's Heartland Season 12
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America's Heartland Season 11
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America's Heartland Season 10
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America's Heartland Season 9
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America's Heartland Season 8
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America's Heartland Season 7
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America's Heartland Season 6
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America's Heartland Season 5
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America's Heartland Season 4
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America's Heartland Season 3
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America's Heartland Season 2
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America's Heartland Season 1
Montana rancher restores native grasslands. New wheat restores soil. Soy used in new baby wipes.
Prize-winning peaches. Cranberry harvest. Vermont maple syrup. Ripe, red California strawberries.
Best of Heartland music with Rodney Dillard, Michael Martin Murphey. Mule team brings in harvest.
Refuge saves wild horses. Hi-tech wheat grower. Preserving the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Oregon farm raises tulips. Protecting pollinating bees. Man saves and restores old barns.
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.