New York Apple Harvest

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Latest Episodes
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America's Heartland Season 19
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America's Heartland Season 18
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America's Heartland Season 17
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America's Heartland Season 16
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America's Heartland Season 15
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America's Heartland Season 14
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America's Heartland Season 13
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America's Heartland Season 12
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America's Heartland Season 11
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America's Heartland Season 10
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America's Heartland Season 9
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America's Heartland Season 8
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America's Heartland Season 7
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America's Heartland Season 6
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America's Heartland Season 5
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America's Heartland Season 4
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America's Heartland Season 3
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America's Heartland Season 2
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America's Heartland Season 1
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.
Rice farmer sells directly to consumers. Virginia corn grower reaps nation’s largest harvest.
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.
A fruit farmer opens a restaurant, and farm workers launch their own farms.
Black farmers collaborate on a farm project, and see how olives go from fruit to bottle.
An orchard recovers from a fire, and a small farm focuses on culturally relevant foods.
A school grows its own hydroponic lettuce, and a farmer meets demand for bagged salads.
Refugees grow and sell their own food, and a farmer diversifies his crops.