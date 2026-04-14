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America's Heartland

Best Heartland Music

Season 19 Episode 10 | 26m 30s

Music from the Heartland! We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots. Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey meets us in Colorado and takes to the stage to salute American agriculture. It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch. On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.

Aired: 06/07/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 4:33
America's Heartland
California Historic Tractors Take to the Field
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:33
Watch 4:52
America's Heartland
Michael Martin Murphey Salutes America's Farmers
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:52
Watch 5:49
America's Heartland
Rodney Dillard - Famous Musician and Farmer
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
Clip: S19 E10 | 5:49
Watch 6:58
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mini Zucchini Pies
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
Clip: S19 E10 | 6:58
Watch 4:47
America's Heartland
California Mustang Ranch Saves Wild Horses
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Clip: S19 E9 | 4:47
Watch 6:17
America's Heartland
Saving Historic Kansas Prairie Grasslands
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:17
Watch 6:04
America's Heartland
California Winemakers Work to Benefit the Environment
A look back at a California winery dedicated to sustainable growing.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:04
Latest Episodes
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  • America's Heartland Season 6
  • America's Heartland Season 5
  • America's Heartland Season 4
  • America's Heartland Season 3
  • America's Heartland Season 2
  • America's Heartland Season 1
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Wild Horse Refuge
Refuge saves wild horses. Hi-tech wheat grower. Preserving the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Episode: S19 E9 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Utah Cattle Drive
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Episode: S19 E8 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
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Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Episode: S19 E7 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Oregon Tulip Farm
Oregon farm raises tulips. Protecting pollinating bees. Man saves and restores old barns.
Episode: S19 E6 | 26:30
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America's Heartland
Sweet Potato Vodka
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Episode: S19 E5 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Cactus Farming
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
Episode: S19 E4 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
New York Apple Harvest
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
Episode: S19 E3 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
US Winter Salad Bowl
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.
Episode: S19 E2 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Largest Corn Harvest
Rice farmer sells directly to consumers. Virginia corn grower reaps nation’s largest harvest.
Episode: S19 E1 | 26:30
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 10
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46