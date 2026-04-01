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America's Heartland

City Kids, Rural Life

Season 19 Episode 7 | 26m 30s

Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America. Call them “hay-cations.” On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta. See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source. And travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.

Aired: 05/17/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 0:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:42
Watch 0:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 4:22
America's Heartland
Wisconsin Farm Turns Manure into Energy
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Clip: S19 E7 | 4:22
Watch 5:41
America's Heartland
Nebraska Art Farm
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:41
Watch 5:29
America's Heartland
Urban Visitors Take "Haycations"
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:29
Watch 6:56
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mushroom Pasta
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Clip: S19 E7 | 6:56
Watch 6:20
America's Heartland
Oregon Tulip Farming
It’s like a visit to Holland! Discover an Oregon farm growing acres and acres of bright tulips.
Clip: S19 E6 | 6:20
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Pennsylvania Barn Rescue
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Clip: S19 E6 | 4:35
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • America's Heartland Season 19
  • America's Heartland Season 18
  • America's Heartland Season 17
  • America's Heartland Season 16
  • America's Heartland Season 15
  • America's Heartland Season 14
  • America's Heartland Season 13
  • America's Heartland Season 12
  • America's Heartland Season 11
  • America's Heartland Season 10
  • America's Heartland Season 9
  • America's Heartland Season 8
  • America's Heartland Season 7
  • America's Heartland Season 6
  • America's Heartland Season 5
  • America's Heartland Season 4
  • America's Heartland Season 3
  • America's Heartland Season 2
  • America's Heartland Season 1
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Utah Cattle Drive
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Episode: S19 E8 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Oregon Tulip Farm
Oregon farm raises tulips. Protecting pollinating bees. Man saves and restores old barns.
Episode: S19 E6 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Sweet Potato Vodka
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Episode: S19 E5 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Cactus Farming
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
Episode: S19 E4 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
New York Apple Harvest
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
Episode: S19 E3 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
US Winter Salad Bowl
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.
Episode: S19 E2 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Largest Corn Harvest
Rice farmer sells directly to consumers. Virginia corn grower reaps nation’s largest harvest.
Episode: S19 E1 | 26:30
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 10
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1809
A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1808
A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46