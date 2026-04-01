Oregon Tulip Farm

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Learn about onions and how to prevent watery eyes while cutting them.
Latest Episodes
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America's Heartland Season 19
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America's Heartland Season 18
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America's Heartland Season 17
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America's Heartland Season 16
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America's Heartland Season 15
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America's Heartland Season 14
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America's Heartland Season 13
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America's Heartland Season 12
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America's Heartland Season 11
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America's Heartland Season 10
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America's Heartland Season 9
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America's Heartland Season 8
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America's Heartland Season 7
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America's Heartland Season 6
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America's Heartland Season 5
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America's Heartland Season 4
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America's Heartland Season 3
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America's Heartland Season 2
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America's Heartland Season 1
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.
Rice farmer sells directly to consumers. Virginia corn grower reaps nation’s largest harvest.
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.