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America's Heartland

Oregon Tulip Farm

Season 19 Episode 6 | 26m 30s

It’s like a visit to Holland! Discover an Oregon farm growing acres and acres of bright tulips. We’ll take you to Louisiana where scientists are working to solve the mystery of what’s killing America’s bees. Then, harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries. And, saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”

Aired: 05/10/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 0:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:42
Watch 0:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 6:56
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mushroom Pasta
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Clip: S19 E7 | 6:56
Watch 5:29
America's Heartland
Urban Visitors Take "Haycations"
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:29
Watch 5:41
America's Heartland
Nebraska Art Farm
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:41
Watch 4:22
America's Heartland
Wisconsin Farm Turns Manure into Energy
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Clip: S19 E7 | 4:22
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Pennsylvania Barn Rescue
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Clip: S19 E6 | 4:35
Watch 1:40
America's Heartland
Harvesting Knowledge: Onions
Learn about onions and how to prevent watery eyes while cutting them.
Clip: S19 E6 | 1:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Heartland Season 19
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  • America's Heartland Season 17
  • America's Heartland Season 16
  • America's Heartland Season 15
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  • America's Heartland Season 13
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  • America's Heartland Season 11
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  • America's Heartland Season 5
  • America's Heartland Season 4
  • America's Heartland Season 3
  • America's Heartland Season 2
  • America's Heartland Season 1
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Utah Cattle Drive
Join us on a Utah cattle drive across the wide-open spaces of the American West.
Episode: S19 E8 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
City Kids, Rural Life
Farm stays shows city kids rural life. Mushroom pasta recipe. Dairy turns cow manure into energy.
Episode: S19 E7 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Sweet Potato Vodka
Sweet potatoes become popular vodka. “Sassy” cows help create special cheese and ice cream.
Episode: S19 E5 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Cactus Farming
Cactus farm finds success. Georgia peanut harvest. “Mule Days” draws fans of the farm animal.
Episode: S19 E4 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
New York Apple Harvest
“Big Apple” harvest in New York. Ohio family sells crops overseas. Tasty new carrot soup recipe.
Episode: S19 E3 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
US Winter Salad Bowl
U.S. winter “salad bowl.” Florida farmers feed the hungry. Montana growers raise gluten-free crops.
Episode: S19 E2 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Largest Corn Harvest
Rice farmer sells directly to consumers. Virginia corn grower reaps nation’s largest harvest.
Episode: S19 E1 | 26:30
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 10
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1809
A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1808
A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46