Episodes
All
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Extras
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
The final season of Miss Scarlet premieres on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Anna Madeley challenges Samuel West to a pub quiz with All Creatures Great and Small trivia.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how Earth’s largest digital camera will transform our view of the cosmos.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.