© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Cook's Country

The Best Diner Food

Season 16 Episode 1613 | 25m 46s

Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Diner-Style Patty Melts, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of patty melts at Tiny Naylor’s restaurants. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for automatic drip coffee makers, and Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster the Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings.

Aired: 09/08/23 | Expires: 10/05/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 10:20
Mini Docs
A Place to Gather
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
Special: 10:20
Watch 3:00
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dear Mrs. Doyle
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Special: 3:00
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Gaetz ends AG bid amid sex trafficking allegations
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Clip: S2024 E327 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 17
  • Cook's Country Season 16
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Short Ribs and Baked Potatoes
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Episode: S17 E1710 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Darn Good Desserts
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
Episode: S17 E1709 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
From the Indigenous Pantry
Cider-Braised Turkey, Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Maple Chile Crisp; visit to Minneapolis
Episode: S17 E1708 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Episode: S17 E1705 | 26:25