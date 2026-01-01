Space Bots! Gameplay

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Latest Episodes
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Daniel does his morning routine with Grandpere./Miss Elaina does her bedtime routine.
Daniel learns to ask before hugging Margaret./Jodi asks before touching Miss Elaina.
Daniel learns Margaret needs the stroller./O learns Jodi gets carsick in the back seat.
Daniel Tiger and his friends take a Trolley boat ride and sing a song.
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!"
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.