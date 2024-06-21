How Two Free Black Women Upended the Religious Establishment

Extras
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
During WWII, the ERR operationalized Nazi art looting on an industrial scale.
Latest Episodes
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
The surprising role polygamy played in the history of Utah women's suffrage.
How did the Tuskegee VA Hospital spark the fury of the KKK?
What does this case, United States v. Bhagat Singh Thind, tell us about the larger history of race?
How urban renewal and a dubious Olympic bid destroyed one the oldest Japantowns in the US.