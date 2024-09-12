Why Do We Itch (ASL)

Extras
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Finding a mate is no easy task for this male bear.
Transylvania is a wonderland for bats.
This stag beetle only has weeks to find a mate before he dies.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.