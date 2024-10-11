© 2024 Connecticut Public

Lidia's Kitchen

Feed the Connection

Season 12 Episode 1204 | 26m 46s

Every dish reminds me of a different time in my life, from childhood with memories of my Cuttlefish Salad with Potatoes and Olives. To motherhood with my Penne Rigate with Sausage, Mushrooms, and Ricotta one of Tanya’s favorites. And today as a grandmother cooking my family Chicken Rollatini with Provola and Artichokes. Each dish tastes like a different era, and I love to feed that connection!

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 12
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
You’re Invited
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Be the Host
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Easy Going Recipes
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Episode: S12 E1215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving Up Pasta
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Growing up Lidia
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook to Reminisce
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Make Traditions
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Take a Chance
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Dinner and a Song
Cook with me my Cream of Fava Soup, Chocolate Cherry Panettone & Eggplant Rollatini.
Episode: S12 E1213 | 26:46