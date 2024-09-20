Eating together is not the only way for friends and family to bond. Cooking together also creates a special connection. So let’s make dinner all together! Lidia’s quick Penne with Cauliflower and Green Olive Pesto is perfect for that. And with a little bit of planning ahead, Lidia’s Poached Chicken and Giardiniera Salad is a complete meal packed with protein, vegetables, color, and flavor!