Switch up the Spice

Lidia shows us how delicate & bold saffron can be in her Halibut with Fregola, a sort of fish stew. Lorenzo calls Lidia for inspiration and she shares a simple one pot meal - Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce With Eggplant. And her spicy ginger Red Wine Poached Pears served with a rich slice of Lidia’s Olive Oil Cake are a match made in heaven. Join Lidia and dive into a world of spice!