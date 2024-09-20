The Dinner Dance

Dinner doesn’t have to feel like you’re struggling, just follow Lidia’s lead! First, it’s Kale Salad with Avocado & Pistachios, a best-selling salad at Felidia that became part of Lidia’s family meals at home. Then, Lidia makes her go-to sauce, Marinara, with her grandson, Ethan. And to complete this quick and easy meal, it’s Lidia’s no-mess Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.