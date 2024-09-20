How Bison are Saving America's Lost Prairie

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 2015 Amanda Brisbane Studio Art Glass Bowl
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.