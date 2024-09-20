Bounty of Parma

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Two unique Chinatowns of North America are the focus of this deep dive into its cultural heritage.
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts for the holidays.
Sara conquers the challenge of making kid-friendly meals with two family favorites.